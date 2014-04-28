Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
LONDON Shares in AstraZeneca surged 15 percent in early trade on Monday after U.S. rival Pfizer said it wanted to buy the British drugmaker.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by James Davey)
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.