FILE PHOTO -- An AT&T sign is seen outside a branch in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, U.S., October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

AT&T Inc (T.N) said on Monday that it would lower the price of its unlimited mobile data plan, as the price war among the four biggest U.S. wireless carriers gains steam.

The unlimited plan will now cost $90 per month, starting Thursday, for a single smartphone line, a $10 price cut from its previous plan, AT&T said in an e-mail.

Customers can also subscribe to AT&T's video service plans such as DirecTV and DirecTV Now for a slightly higher rental, but will also get a $25 video credit, the company said.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) earlier this month unveiled an $80 unlimited plan, its first such offer in more than five years.

Analysts said at the time that the news reflected an intensifying price war in the wireless industry that could put more pressure on major players to cut costs.

Days after Verizon introduced its unlimited option, AT&T said it would make its unlimited data plan available to all wireless customers who pay a monthly bill, not just its DirecTV and U-Verse subscribers.

AT&T also unveiled a cheaper unlimited data plan, called "AT&T Unlimited Choice" on Monday, where a single smartphone starts at monthly plan of $60, but data speeds are capped at 3 megabits per second.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)