Ex-Costa Rican soccer chief banned for life by FIFA
The former president of the Costa Rican Football Association, Eduardo Li, was banned from the game for life by FIFA's independent Ethics Committee on Friday, the organisation said.
MOSCOW Double Olympic pole vault champion and 28-times world record holder Yelena Isinbayeva has given birth to a girl, the Russian Athletics Federation said in a statement on Sunday.
The baby is the 32-year-old's first child.
Isinbayeva decided to take a break from athletics after winning gold at the world championships in Moscow in August.
(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Tony Jimenez)
MUMBAI India opener Lokesh Rahul is set to miss the Champions Trophy in June after undergoing operation on his injured shoulder earlier this month, the 25-year-old has said.