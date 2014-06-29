MOSCOW Double Olympic pole vault champion and 28-times world record holder Yelena Isinbayeva has given birth to a girl, the Russian Athletics Federation said in a statement on Sunday.

The baby is the 32-year-old's first child.

Isinbayeva decided to take a break from athletics after winning gold at the world championships in Moscow in August.

(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Tony Jimenez)