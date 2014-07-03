Liberty completes F1 takeover, Ecclestone replaced
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce were named to Jamaica's 68-member team for next month's Commonwealth Games, a source with the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association said on Thursday.
Both sprinters, who each received medical exceptions to miss last week's Jamaican senior trials, have only been entered to compete in the 4x100m relays, the source told Reuters.
In early June Bolt withdrew from meetings at the Ostrava World Challenge and Paris Diamond League meet because he felt his conditioning was not at his required standard.
The inclusion of six time Olympic gold medallist Bolt and twice Olympic 100 metres champion Fraser-Pryce in the July 23-Aug. 3 event in Glasgow, Scotland, is a boost for organisers of the multi-sport Commonwealth Games.
(Reporting by Kayon Raynor in Kingston, Jamaica; Editing by Frank Pingue)
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone used to joke that retirement would come on the day of his funeral but in the end it was an American businessman in a suit who quietly ushered Formula One's 86-year-old ringmaster towards the exit.
Former world number one players Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick headlined the International Tennis Hall of Fame's list of 2017 inductees announced on Monday.