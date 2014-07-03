Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt poses for photographers as he signs copies of his autobiography, ''Faster than Lightning,'' at Selfridges in central London September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files

Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce were named to Jamaica's 68-member team for next month's Commonwealth Games, a source with the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association said on Thursday.

Both sprinters, who each received medical exceptions to miss last week's Jamaican senior trials, have only been entered to compete in the 4x100m relays, the source told Reuters.

In early June Bolt withdrew from meetings at the Ostrava World Challenge and Paris Diamond League meet because he felt his conditioning was not at his required standard.

The inclusion of six time Olympic gold medallist Bolt and twice Olympic 100 metres champion Fraser-Pryce in the July 23-Aug. 3 event in Glasgow, Scotland, is a boost for organisers of the multi-sport Commonwealth Games.

(Reporting by Kayon Raynor in Kingston, Jamaica; Editing by Frank Pingue)