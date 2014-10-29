UGG brand owner Deckers explores sale
Deckers Outdoor Corp said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company, a month after an activist investor urged the apparel and accessories maker to sell itself.
MILAN Highway operator Atlantia (ATL.MI) denied a newspaper report on Wednesday it had hired Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to advise it on a sale of a minority stake in its Aeroporti di Roma unit.
"No mandate has been given to Goldman Sachs and no decision on any eventual project has been taken," the company said in a statement.
Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday Atlantia had mandated the U.S. investment bank to sell a 40 percent stake in ADR, which runs Rome's airports.
SAO PAULO Creditors of Odebrecht SA have agreed to not tap proceeds from the sale of a water and sanitation utility for early repayment of loans, giving the embattled Brazilian engineering conglomerate more time to restructure 76 billion reais ($24 billion) of obligations.