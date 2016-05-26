NEW YORK The New Jersey legislature approved a rescue package on Thursday to help lift Atlantic City out of its fiscal distress and give the struggling gambling hub more time to craft a recovery plan before facing any state takeover.

A spokesman for Governor Chris Christie did not reply to a request for comment on whether the governor would sign the legislation. Christie told a local radio show on Wednesday night that he believed the measures gives him "all of the authority I would need."

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)