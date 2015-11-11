FRANKFURT Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor (DLGS.DE) said it was sticking with its plan to buy U.S. peer Atmel ATML.O, rebuffing activist hedge fund Elliott, which is seeking to rally co-shareholders to vote against the acquisition.

"Dialog continues to believe this transaction is in the best interests of its shareholders," the company said in a statement on Wednesday, adding it believed that Elliott was ignoring how much value the deal could create.

Dialog Semiconductor agreed in September to buy Atmel for about $4.6 billion in a move to expand its industrial product portfolio. Elliott has said it believed the deal would harm Dialog's value.

Dialog said in its statement that Elliott's motivations were based on a short-term risk arbitrage trade. "They have also separately disclosed a 'short' position in Atmel, which would likely provide an economic benefit to Elliott if Atmel’s share price were to fall," Dialog said in a statement.

Dialog shares were up 1.5 percent by 0830 GMT, outperforming a 0.8 percent increase in the German technology index .TECDAX.

The stock is up more than a third so far this year, broadly in line with the sector. Atmel shares are at the same level as just before the announcement of the deal on Sept. 20, while Dialog shares have lost 12 percent.

Dialog shareholders will vote on the deal on Nov. 19, and the company said it expected to get approval for the deal, based on indications from its shareholders.

