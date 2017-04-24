Actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor separate after 18 years
LOS ANGELES "Zoolander" actor Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor said on Friday they had decided to separate after 18 years together.
LONDON Britain's Atom has hired pop star will.i.am as a strategic adviser to its board as the app-based bank seeks to grow.
Atom is the latest foray into digital technology for the rapper-turned-entrepreneur who has launched a smartwatch with Deutsche Telekom and partnered with tech giants Apple and Intel.
"The scale of Atom's ambition to help people understand and manage their money better ... is awesome," will.i.am, who rose to prominence with The Black Eyed Peas, said in a statement.
Atom, one of a number of new banks attempting to compete with Britain's high street lenders by offering a faster, mobile-based service, said in a statement on Monday that will.i.am's knowledge of technology would help it expand.
Durham-based Atom launched in 2016 via online app stores and offers savings accounts and retail mortgages via intermediaries.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Alexander Smith)
LOS ANGELES "Zoolander" actor Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor said on Friday they had decided to separate after 18 years together.
LOS ANGELES Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell was laid to rest on Friday in a funeral and memorial service at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery attended by celebrities Brad Pitt, Christian Bale and Courtney Love and the singer's family.