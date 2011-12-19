NEW YORK Goldman Sachs (GS.N) claimed the spot as the top U.S. M&A adviser in 2011 as rivals JP Morgan (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) fell in the standings due to the collapse of AT&T's (T.N) $39 billion deal to buy Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) T-Mobile USA unit.

JP Morgan, which had previously been the top U.S. M&A adviser for the year, advised AT&T along with Greenhill (GHL.N) and Evercore (EVR.N). Morgan Stanley, which had been No. 2 in U.S. M&A based on the dollar value of transactions on which it had advised, was working for Deutsche Telekom along with Citigroup (C.N), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE).

Gooldman had been the top M&A adviser in 2010.

The AT&T deal, announced in March, met with opposition from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission.

The advisers stand to lose a total of $150 million in fees. According to earlier estimates from Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting, they were on course to earn between $18 million and $36 million apiece.

Worldwide, Citi and Evercore dropped a spot to sixth and twelfth, respectively, in the 2011 standings after the deal fell apart. Greenhill fell to the 28 spots to 49th in worldwide M&A.

(Reporting By Michael Erman; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)