Wireless provider AT&T has put company veteran John Stankey in charge of strategy amid a management reshuffle after its failed attempt to take over Deutsche Telekom's U.S. mobile unit.

"Stankey, who has led nearly every major AT&T business unit during his 27-year career, will be responsible for developing the roadmap to maximize future growth opportunities," AT&T said in a statement on Monday.

AT&T also said Forrest Miller, its head of corporate strategy and mergers and acquisitions, was retiring. Miller had worked at AT&T for more than 30 years.

The company said Andy Geisse, who has been with AT&T for 32 years, will be responsible for the business segment and John Donovan will be responsible for AT&T's technology and network operations.

Ralph de la Vega was named president and CEO of AT&T Mobility, the company said.

AT&T had planned to buy T-Mobile USA for $39 billion but failed to close the deal in light of regulatory opposition and had to pay a $4 billion break-up fee to Deutsche Telekom.

