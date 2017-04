The Netflix logo is is shown on an ipad in Encinitas, California, April 19,2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

AT&T Inc said it is talks with Netflix about a possible agreement to improve performance for broadband customers who use the streaming video service.

AT&T spokesman Mark Siegel said in a statement that "we're in discussions with Netflix to establish a more direct connection between our networks, similar to agreements we have with others, so that AT&T broadband customers who use Netflix can enjoy an even better video experience."

