AT&T Inc will start selling Nokia's two latest Lumia smartphones in November, making it the first carrier to commit to the devices in the United States.

AT&T said on Thursday that both models - the Lumia 920 and 820 - will run on its fastest network starting in November. It also said it would sell a Samsung Electronics Co camera with a wireless connection.

Nokia's introduction of the latest Lumia's last month was met with disappointment because of a lack of details including carrier partners, launch dates, prices for the smartphones powered by Microsoft's Windows 8 operating system.

Struggling Finnish handset maker Nokia announced earlier it would start selling the smartphones in Europe in November with specific price points.

The launch of the Lumia is critical to survival of the Finnish company. Once the world's biggest mobile phone maker, Nokia fell behind rivals in smartphones and has racked up more than 3 billion euros in operating losses in the last 18 months.

The Samsung Galaxy camera will let users of the device connect to the AT&T cellular network to share photographs and video without having to connect the camera to a computer.

The No. 2 U.S. mobile provider did not unveil pricing for either device.

