Costs of bank cyber thefts hit SWIFT profit last year
LONDON Dealing with cyber hacks on banks ate into profit last year at the SWIFT messaging system, which financial institutions use to move trillions of dollars each day.
NEW YORK AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. mobile service provider, has received regulatory approval for its plan to give T-Mobile USA a big chunk of spectrum as part of its break-up offering in compensation for the failure of their efforts to merge.
AT&T was left with an obligation to give wireless air waves and $3 billion cash to Deutsche Telekom AG unit T-Mobile USA after AT&T's $39 billion plan to buy its smaller rival failed late last year due to strong regulatory opposition.
The Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday that it approved of AT&T's transfer of spectrum to T-Mobile USA, the No. 4 U.S. mobile service provider.
T-Mobile USA plans to use the spectrum to help it upgrade its network for higher-speed data services. T-Mobile USA has committed to spend $4 billion on improving its network and deploying new technology in 2013.
BRUSSELS EU antitrust authorities opened an investigation on Friday into Qualcomm's $38-billion bid for NXP Semiconductors , ratcheting up pressure on the U.S. smartphone chipmaker to offer concessions to address their concerns.