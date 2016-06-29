Stirring portraits of communist Albania's women recall different reality
ATHENS Three women stare down from the gallery wall - colorful, defiant and imbued with a spirit of working for the many not the few.
LONDON A SWAT van spray painted by elusive street artist Banksy will go under the hammer at a London auction on Wednesday with an estimated sale price of around $400,000.
"SWAT Van" shows a group of armed agents hoodwinked by a boy on one side while the character Dorothy from 'The Wizard of Oz' is depicted on the other. Auction house Bonhams has an estimated sale price for the work in between 200,000 pounds to 300,000 pounds ($266,340 - $399,510).
Banksy, who has kept his identity secret, is known for works on buildings displaying ironic as well as provocative social commentary.
(Reporting By Reuters Television)
ATHENS Three women stare down from the gallery wall - colorful, defiant and imbued with a spirit of working for the many not the few.
BUCHAREST Visitors to Romania who yearn for a taste of communist era kitsch now have an entire museum to enjoy.