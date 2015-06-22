LONDON From a replica of the handgun used in the James Bond film "The Man with the Golden Gun" to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin's guitar, a range of memorabilia from the world of entertainment goes under the hammer at a London auction this week.

Bonhams is putting up for sale items related to the 007 films as well as photographs, posters and props for film and television in its June 24 Entertainment Memorabilia Sale.

Among the highlights is Martin's acoustic guitar used in the recording of the band's hit debut album, "Parachutes", and estimated to fetch from 7,000 pounds ($11,000) to 9,000 pounds.

"It is the guitar Chris bought and took to university with him in 1996 so that really is if you like the very beginning of the Coldplay story," Bonhams' Stephen Maycock said.

"At university the band took shape and the guitar itself was then used in their recording of the first album."

From the world of film, an SD Studios replica of the gun from "The Man with the Golden Gun" signed by Bond actor Roger Moore is on offer, with an estimated price of between 2,500 and 3,500 pounds while an Asprey vanity case purchased for "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" is also for sale.

"This is an exact replica of Scaramanga's famous golden gun," Maycock said, referring to the character played by Christopher Lee who died this month.

"This was produced as a limited edition in 1994 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the release of the film. It's signed by Roger Moore on the butt which is a cigarette case," he said.

Bonhams said an original poster for the first Bond film "Dr. No" was estimated at between 4,000 pounds and 6,000 pounds.

