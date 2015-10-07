Stirring portraits of communist Albania's women recall different reality
ATHENS Three women stare down from the gallery wall - colorful, defiant and imbued with a spirit of working for the many not the few.
HONG KONG - After 20 minutes of intense bidding an anonymous buyer purchased an imperial portrait of Chinese Emperor Qianlong's favorite consort for a record-breaking $17.6 million on Wednesday at Sotheby's.
The painting by Italian artist Giuseppe Castiglione is the only full-length ceremonial imperial portrait outside the collection of the Beijing Palace Museum, according to Nicholas Chow, Sotheby's deputy chairman, Asia.
"This is a record for Chinese imperial portraiture," he said.
BUCHAREST Visitors to Romania who yearn for a taste of communist era kitsch now have an entire museum to enjoy.