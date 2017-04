NEW YORK A British Guiana One-Cent Magenta postage stamp from 1856, the only one of its kind to still exist, sold for record $9.5 million at Sotheby's on Tuesday.

The hefty price, which includes the buyer’s premium, makes the one-inch by one-and-a-quarter-inches stamp (2.5 cm by 3.2 cm) printed in black on magenta paper the most expensive stamp ever sold at auction and the most valuable object by weight and size, according to the auction house.

