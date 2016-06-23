From fear of water to gold medal, Bosnian swimmer beats the odds
SARAJEVO Six-year-old Bosnian Ismail Zulfic was born without arms and with a foot deformity and overcame his fear of the water to win a gold medal at a regional swimming competition.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. From costumes to instruments, a selection of music memorabilia will go under the hammer in Beverly Hills this week, including items belonging to late singers Whitney Houston and Prince.
Heritage Auctions is offering a selection of belongings of Houston, who died in 2012, including clothes, awards, earrings as well as personal documents at the June 24-25 sale.
Also up for grabs is Prince's Yellow Cloud electric guitar, which has an opening bid of $30,000. Prince died in April of an accidental, self-administered overdose of an opioid painkiller.
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.