A Dolce & Gabbana gown (L) and a Dolce & Gabbana 'Diva Train' coat (R) that belonged to the late singer Whitney Houston, are seen on display at Heritage Auctions in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 10, 2016, which are among the items of memorabilia in the 'Whitney Houston Collection' which is being auctioned by Heritage Auctions June 24 in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Kathleen Guzman, Managing Director of Heritage Auctions New York, polishes awards won by the late singer Whitney Houston, in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 10, 2016, which are among the items of memorabilia in the 'Whitney Houston Collection' which is being auctioned by Heritage Auctions June 24, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Awards won by the late singer Whitney Houston are seen on display at Heritage Auctions in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 10, 2016, which are among the items of memorabilia in the 'Whitney Houston Collection' which is being auctioned by Heritage Auctions June 24, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mike Segar

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. From costumes to instruments, a selection of music memorabilia will go under the hammer in Beverly Hills this week, including items belonging to late singers Whitney Houston and Prince.

Heritage Auctions is offering a selection of belongings of Houston, who died in 2012, including clothes, awards, earrings as well as personal documents at the June 24-25 sale.

Also up for grabs is Prince's Yellow Cloud electric guitar, which has an opening bid of $30,000. Prince died in April of an accidental, self-administered overdose of an opioid painkiller.

(Reporting By Jane Ross; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)