FRANKFURT German steelmaker Salzgitter (SZGG.DE) denied market talk it was considering a bid for Aurubis (NAFG.DE), leading Aurubis shares to reverse earlier gains.

"There's nothing to it," a spokesman for Salzgitter said on Thursday.

Traders had earlier said there was talk that Salzgitter was considering a bid for Aurubis at 58 euros per share, which would value the company at 2.6 billion euros ($33.8 billion).

Aurubis shares rose as much as 2 percent to 49.66 euros and were 0.5 percent higher at 48.92 euros by 1248 GMT. Salzgitter was up 1.3 percent at 30.51 euros. ($1 = 0.7695 euros)

