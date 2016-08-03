Stirring portraits of communist Albania's women recall different reality
ATHENS Three women stare down from the gallery wall - colorful, defiant and imbued with a spirit of working for the many not the few.
A mural in the Australian city of Melbourne of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in a revealing swimsuit, that was later updated to show her in a niqab, has been painted over.
The town council in the city suburb said the original image of Clinton wearing a stars-and-stripes swimsuit stuffed with $100 bills had led to complaints from the community about the depiction of a near naked woman on the side of a scooter shop.
Media said the council had told street artist known as Lushsux to remove his mural last week or face a fine, with the building owner also threatened if the image remained.
Lushsux, who previously depicted U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in a mural, had by Monday updated the image of Clinton to show her in Islamic dress.
"If this Muslim woman offends u, u r a bigot, racist, sexist Islamophobe," Lushsux wrote next to the Clinton mural.
On Wednesday, the wall had been painted completely black.
(Reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
ATHENS Three women stare down from the gallery wall - colorful, defiant and imbued with a spirit of working for the many not the few.
BUCHAREST Visitors to Romania who yearn for a taste of communist era kitsch now have an entire museum to enjoy.