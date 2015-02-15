Tourists take photographs as they stand in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge on a hazy day October 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY Australian banks are being forced to pay higher yields to encourage investors to buy their hybrid securities as a glut of issuance to meet regulatory requirements threatens to saturate the market.

Banks issue hybrids, a mix of debt and equity, to shore up their capital structures to meet stricter capital standards, and like them because they are cheaper to issue than shares.

But as more borrowers bring hybrids to market, they must offer better returns to get investors to buy them.

Last week Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) pre-sold A$850 million ($659 million) of hybrid bonds but had to pay a premium of 360 basis points over the bank bill swap rate. The yield of around 6 percent was notably eye-catching at a time when many developed countries are selling bonds at negative rates of interest.

ANZ's margin was 80 basis points more than paid last year by rival Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) (CBA) when it raised a massive A$3 billion at a record low spread of 280 basis points.

Since then, the price of CBA's hybrids has dropped to A$96.00 from par, widening the margin to 358 basis points.

"Brokers overbid to get allocations and received more stock than they wanted, so they had to sell it," said Campbell Dawson, a portfolio manager at Elstree Investment Management Ltd, which manages A$180 million in fixed income and credit.

Banks worldwide are under pressure to beef up their capital, with Australian banks particularly feeling the heat as the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) is keen to be seen as tougher than the rest of the world.

As much as A$48 billion of additional capital could be needed, according to analysts' estimates, and hybrids are one way for banks to boost their Tier 1 regulatory buffers.

The vast majority of the A$22 billion of bank hybrids on issue is held by individual investors attracted by returns of 6.0 to 6.5 percent, well above the 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent paid on deposits.

Banks much prefer to tap this type of investor rather than fund managers who typically ask for higher margins because of the added risk associated with these complex securities.

Hybrids issued in Australia are also cheaper than in most other countries. Even at 360 basis points, the Tier 1 margin paid by ANZ is 100 to 150 basis points lower than paid by its peers in offshore markets.

National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) is already waiting in the wings with a hybrid issue expected this month. But the growing pipeline means investors now expect more attractive terms either through shorter-dated maturities or higher returns.

"There is a reasonable chance to see a 400 basis point handle on hybrid issues given the amount of supply to come," said one private wealth fund manager. "Banks will have to revise their aspirations if they want to attract interest."

($1 = 1.2897 Australian dollars)

