SYDNEY Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) and a group led by non-bank lender Pepper Australia made final, rival bids for assets with an estimated net book value of A$1 billion ($935 million) that Lloyd's Banking Group (LLOY.L) is selling in a global restructuring, people familiar with the matter said.

The Pepper Australia consortium includes Bank of America Merrill Lynch, people familiar with the process said. The deadline for final bids for the assets was September 30.

Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) was widely expected to put in a final bid. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ.AX) was also previously vying for the assets, but dropped out of the race, people familiar with the process said.

The sale is viewed as an opportunity to pick up assets on the cheap as the British lender looks to sell down in Australia as part of is quest to offload non-core assets around the world. On the block is Lloyd's BOS International corporate loans business and its Capital Finance motor and equipment finance business, another person familiar with the process said.

Pepper is eyeing Capital Finance, with its portfolio of leasing loans with a book value of around A$5 billion to $6 billion. Bank of America Merrill Lynch is looking to buy the BOS International corporate loan book, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Pepper group is also receiving mergers and acquisitions advice from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is advising Lloyds on the sales.

Pepper Australia and Goldman Sachs weren't immediately available to comment.

Lloyds, Westpac, Macquarie, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and ANZ declined to comment. ($1 = 1.0695 Australian dollars)

(Additional reporting by Prakash Chakravarti; Editing by Richard Pullin and Kenneth Maxwell)