SYDNEY Shares in struggling Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd (BBG.AX) plunged 15 percent on Tuesday morning after its annual loss more than tripled and sales of its surf and streetwear continued to decline in key markets.

Billabong shares fell to A$0.48 by 0018 GMT, against a 0.5 percent slip in the broader market. They hit a record low of A$0.12 in June and traded above A$14 in 2007.

(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)