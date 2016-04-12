Yahoo to buy back $3 billion shares
Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
SYDNEY The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday unveiled the design of a new A$5 bill as part of a currency overhaul to improve banknote security.
The banknote will feature new security measures, including a new distinctive top-to-bottom window, the RBA said.
"Innovative new security features have been incorporated to help keep Australia's banknotes secure from counterfeiting into the future," said RBA Governor Glenn Stevens.
The new banknote will go into circulation from September 1.
In addition to its security features, Australia's new A$5 note will include a tactile element to help vision-impaired people distinguish between the different denominations of banknotes.
The new A$5 note will have the same dimensions and pale purple coloring, featuring an image of Queen Elizabeth updated from the previous design unveiled in 1995.
While keeping many original features, Australia's new banknotes will each carry a different species of Australian wattle tree and a native bird, the RBA said.
On the $5 banknote, these are the Prickly Moses wattle and a native Australian bird, the Eastern Spinebill.
New Zealand on Monday unveiled the designs of its NZ$20, NZ$50 and NZ$100 notes, which include increased security measures such as a holographic window, a color-changing bird, puzzle number and raised ink.
WASHINGTON/DETROIT Ford Motor Co plans to shrink its salaried workforce in North America and Asia by about 10 percent as it works to boost profits and its sliding stock price, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters on Monday.