SYDNEY Australia's government expects its budget deficit to balloon to A$40.4 billion ($33.2 billion) in the year to June as falling prices for key resource exports and sluggish wage growth blew a gaping hole in tax revenues.

Releasing his midyear budget outlook on Monday, Treasurer Joe Hockey predicted the economy would grow by 2.5 percent in 2014/15 before picking up to 3.5 percent over the next few years, while unemployment was likely to peak at 6.5 percent.

"While there are positive signs of the Australian economy strengthening and transitioning toward broader-based drivers of growth, there is still much work to be done and budget repair will take time," said Hockey.

Just a year into office, Prime Minister Tony Abbott's government has suffered record low approval ratings, with the economy running into strong external headwinds.

The update was delayed for over an hour as the government reacted to a hostage siege which has diverted media coverage from the budget update.

The deficit for 2014/15 had been forecasted at A$29.8 billion in the May budget, while the 2015/16 shortfall was now put at A$31.2 billion, instead of A$17.1 billion.

Hockey predicted tax receipts would be A$31 billion less than first hoped in the four years to 2017/18, due largely to a slide in the price of iron ore, Australia's biggest export, which has fallen to A$60 a tonne from A$92 a tonne in May. The government has also faced problems getting unpopular cost cutting and revenue raising measures through the Senate, which Hockey said cost another A$10.6 billion.

Still, the budget deficit for 2014/15 of 2.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) is relatively small by international standards, as is government debt, which is seen peaking at 17 percent of GDP in 2017.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said the budget update had no impact on Australia's AAA rating.

Bond investors also seem sanguine, with yields on 10-year government debt near the lowest since mid-2012 at 2.95 percent AU10YT=RR and not far from an all-time trough.

That has allowed Hockey to avoid the sort of austerity policies that have done so much economic harm in Europe.

"Appropriately, the government will not seek to introduce significant new spending cuts or tax measures in the near term to counteract the effects of the lower terms of trade, as this would be self-defeating, producing an even weaker economy," said Ivan Colhoun, chief markets economist at NAB.

