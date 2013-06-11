SYDNEY Australian business confidence remained lackluster in May as improving activity in manufacturing, wholesaling and construction was offset by weakness in mining, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The survey of over 500 firms by National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) suggested a cut in interest rates and a drop in the stubbornly strong local dollar did help some struggling sectors in the month.

The survey's main measure of business conditions edged up to -4 points, from -6 in April, its highest reading in three months. Firms reported some improvement in sales, profits and employment in the month, though the survey's measure of business confidence stayed at a subdued -1.

"A lower dollar and the RBA's decision to cut the cash rate in May might have helped confidence in the month, but the weakness in the domestic economy appears to have provided some offset to this," said NAB's chief economist, Alan Oster.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut rates to a record low of 2.75 percent in early May and has left the door open to further easing if needed.

Investors think at least one more cut will be necessary to support activity as a long boom in mining investment finally plateaus. Swap rates put the chance of an easing in July at 50-50 while interbank futures are fully priced for a move by September.

Inflation would seem to be no bar to a further easing with Tuesday's survey showing scant pricing pressure in May.

"We expect the RBA to cut again in November, with the lower currency giving it time," added Oster. "However, stimulus could come earlier if the labour market weakens more quickly than anticipated."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole)