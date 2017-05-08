SYDNEY A measure of Australian business conditions jumped in April to highs not seen since 2008 with sales and employment all at levels that bode well for a pickup in economic growth in coming months.

National Australia Bank's (NAB.AX) monthly survey of more than 400 firms showed its index of business conditions climbed 2 points to +14 in April, well above the long-run average of +5.

The survey's measure of business confidence, also edged higher to +13 from +6 in March.

NAB chief economist, Alan Oster, said business conditions were a bit stronger than expected partly because the level of conditions in Queensland did not deteriorate as much as first thought in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

