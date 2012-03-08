SYDNEY Australian employment fell unexpectedly in February, nudging the jobless rate up to 5.2 percent and briefly knocking the local dollar as the market shaved the odds for another cut in interest rates.

Thursday's data from the government showed employment fell 15,400 in February, when analysts had looked for a rise of 5,000. All of the decline came in part-time work, with full-time employment flat.

"Another disappointing result, and we've had a few those recently," said Michael Blythe, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank.

"The broad picture is still really one of employers who are cautious and not hiring. We're not seeing wholesale layoffs that would push up unemployment, it's a hiring freeze and unemployment is essentially tracking sideways."

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has highlighted the jobless rate as a key driver of monetary policy.

Just Wednesday, RBA Deputy Governor Philip Lowe said that if unemployment were to "rise persistently" the bank could have scope to ease policy provided inflation remained benign.

Analysts have generally assumed that an increase in the jobless rate to 5.5 pct or higher would trigger a quarter-point cut in rates to 4.0 pct.

"There was a clear message from the RBA that if they saw that trend going up then the rate-cut case would strengthen at that point, but it's not there on these numbers," said Blythe.

The Australian dollar initially dropped a third of a cent on the numbers, which followed a disappointing report on economic growth for the fourth quarter released on Wednesday.

Interbank futures inched up as the market assumed the jobs report added modestly to the chance of a cut in interest rates in the next few months. Futures presently imply around a 34 percent probability of a cut in April, rising to 84 percent in May and almost 100 percent by June.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic on employment: link.reuters.com/ned26s

Unemployment vs inflation: link.reuters.com/red26s

On jobs by industry: link.reuters.com/fyg96s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

SKILLED MIGRATION ON THE RISE

Employment growth slowed to a standstill last year as firms become more cautious on hiring. A high local dollar and a more cost-conscious consumer led to job losses in manufacturing, retail, real estate and construction over 2011.

In contrast, hiring has been strong in healthcare, mining, finance and the public sector. More recently some banks have announced layoffs, but resource companies still plan to hire aggressively for liquefied natural gas projects.

The RBA itself expects employment to remain subdued in the short term and the jobless rate to rise modestly before edging back down later in the year.

Some leading indicators of employment have shown hints of a pick up ahead. ANZ's survey of job advertisements climbed over 10 percent in the first two months of the year with strength noted in mining, energy and infrastructure.

There has also been a marked revival in skilled migration which could bode well for a pickup in employment growth.

It was notable that the sharp slowdown in jobs growth last year came in the wake of a tightening in migration rules in 2010 that took migrant arrivals to the lowest in more than six years.

The Labor government has since has a change of heart and expanded the migrant scheme once more. Figures out this week showed the number of permanent settlers entering Australia hit a 41-month high of 14,210 in January.

Over the past year, permanent migrants numbered 146,430, the highest in two years.

"Simply if there are more people arriving in Australia to work, that means there will be greater demand for homes, cars, household appliances and a raft of other goods and services," said Craig James, chief economist at CommSec.

"Population is power, lifting economic growth and momentum."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by John Mair & Kim Coghill)