SYDNEY Australia's financial system is in good shape overall though risks have grown in the apartment, commercial and recource sectors that bear close watching, the country's central bank said on Friday.

In a 62-page semi-annual report on the health of the banking sector, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) highlighted pockets of domestic and foreign risks.

"One of these risks is the possibility of large losses on lending toresidential property developers and on banks' commercial property portfolios, given the concerns about oversupply," it said.

"In addition, banks' resource-related exposures have shown further signs of stress, but... these represent only a small share of their total exposures."

The bank noted foreign investors accoun ted for a record 40 percent of all purchases in the commercial property secotr in 2015, pushing up prices and compressing yields.

Chinese investors had been particularly aggressive, both in the housing and commercial sectors.

"If Chinese demand were to decline significantly, that could weigh on domestic property prices and so lead to losses on the banks broader property-related exposures," the RBA warned.

The RBA was quick to add that none of these domestic risks appeared to be enough on their own to seriously degrade the functioning of the financial system, though they could exacerbate a major shock from elsewhere.

The RBA also pointed to risks in New Zealand given Australian banks have their largest international exposures there.

"High level of mortgage debt and rapidly rising houseing prices haveraised the risk that a price correrction could adversely affect banks' asset quality, while persistently low milk prices and declining land values have increased theprobability of defaults and likely losses on loans to the dairy industry," it said.

However, stronger capital and liquidity positions have bolstered the resilience of Australian banks, the RBA said, adding a range of policies that are being finalised by regulators will further strengthen their position.

"While these measures are expected to enhance financial stability overthe medium term, it will be important to continue to monitor how they are affecting bank incentives and behaviour," the central bank concluded.