SYDNEY Australian construction company Forge Group Ltd FGE.AX fell 92 percent on Thursday morning, as it came out of a three-week trading halt with an A$127 million ($115.39 million) profit writedown for the 2014 fiscal year and a financing deal.

Forge, which provides engineering and construction services to the resource, oil and gas sectors, said it expected a loss in the range of A$65 million to $90 million for the 2014 fiscal year. It also said it secured further financing from lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX).

Shares in Forge dived 88 percent to A$0.50, after touching a 4-1/2-year low of A$0.29 earlier.

($1 = 1.1007 Australian dollars)

