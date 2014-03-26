SYDNEY Shares in Australia's Lynas (LYC.AX) jumped as much as 13.9 percent, its biggest one-day percentage rise since July 2013, after the rare earths miner said commercial production and sales of rare earth oxide products for the March 2014 quarter will both be higher than the previous quarter.

Shares in the company, which have been trading around five-year lows, were up 13.9 percent at A$0.205 by 2318 GMT.

