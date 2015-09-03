Over 40 kilograms (88.2 lbs) of wool, shorn from one sheep named Chris by his rescuers, is shown on the floor September 3, 2015 in Australia's capital city Canberra. REUTERS/RSPCA/Handout via Reuters

A man uses a stethoscope to check on the heartbeat of an Australian sheep, named Chris by his rescuers, as over 40 kilograms (88.2 lbs) of wool is shorn off his body in Australia's capital city Canberra, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/RSPCA/Handout via Reuters

An Australian sheep, named Chris by his rescuers, is pictured with a pink antiseptic spray on his face after being shorn of over 40 kilograms (88.2 lbs) of wool on September 3, 2015, after being found near Australia's capital city Canberra. REUTERS/RSPCA/Handout via Reuters

Australian sheep shearer Ian Elkins clips over 40 kilograms (88.2 lbs) of wool off a sheep found near Australia's capital city Canberra, September 3, 2015, making him unofficially the world's woolliest sheep. REUTERS/RSPCA/Handout via Reuters

Australian sheep shearer Ian Elkins clips over 40 kilograms (88.2 lbs) of wool off a sheep found near Australia's capital city Canberra, September 3, 2015, making him unofficially the world's woolliest sheep. REUTERS/RSPCA/Handout via Reuters

An Australian sheep, named Chris by his rescuers, is pictured before being shorn of over 40 kilograms (88.2 lbs) of wool on September 3, 2015, after being found near Australia's capital city Canberra. REUTERS/RSPCA/Handout via Reuters

SYDNEY Around 40 kilograms (88 lb) of wool has been sheared from a sheep found near Australia's capital, the RSPCA said on Thursday, making him unofficially the world's woolliest.

The animal, named Chris by his rescuers, was discovered on the northern outskirts of Canberra on Wednesday and was said to be struggling to walk under the weight of his coat.

Tammy Ven Dange, chief executive of RSPCA ACT, the Canberra division of the animal charity, estimated Chris had more than five years of wool on him and likely little contact with humans.

The 40.2 kilos of wool removed from Chris mean that he was unofficially the carrier of the world's heaviest fleece, possibly shattering the current record set by New Zealand sheep Big Ben, found to be carrying nearly 29 kilograms of wool in 2014.

Big Ben dethroned fellow Kiwi, Shrek, who gained national celebrity in his home nation, meeting then Prime Minister Helen Clark and becoming the subject of several children's books before his death in 2011.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)