BARRINGTON TOPS, Australia - Twenty two Tasmanian devils that are part of a program to save them from a contagious cancer that is threatening them with extinction were returned to their natural habitat in the Australian island state.

The carnivorous marsupials were flown from a disease-free breeding facility in Australia to Tasmania. Devil facial tumor disease (DFTD), which interferes with feeding and can lead to starvation, has caused the population of Tasmanian devils to fall from an estimated 250,000 before 1996 to around 10,000 today.

The animal were released into bush land on the Forestier Peninsula in south-east Tasmania, which is protected with fencing and other deterrents to keep out diseased animals.