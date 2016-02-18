"Hairy panic", a fast-growing tumbleweed, took over a street in the Australian rural town of Wangaratta on Wednesday, engulfing homes and gardens.

According to local media reports, the tumbleweed has been around for years, but this year's dry conditions have made it particularly problematic.

"I spent eight hours yesterday cleaning out the tumbleweed and this is what I've got today," resident Cheryl Lengrand said as she walked into her garden, covered in the tumbleweed.