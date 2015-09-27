SYDNEY Australia intends to refuse a visa for U.S. singer and hip-hop star Chris Brown, a government spokesman said on Sunday, following through on a threat made last week over the singer's history of domestic violence.

Brown, 26, had been due to perform at a series of concerts in four Australian cities in December.

A spokesman for Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said a notice had been sent to the singer indicating the government intends to consider refusal and he had four weeks to respond.

"People to whom these notices are issued have 28 days to present material as to why they should be given a visa to enter Australia," the spokesman said in a statement.

A final decision on whether to issue the visa would be made after considering any material presented on the singer's behalf, the spokesman said.

In 2009, Brown pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting his then girlfriend, singer Rihanna, and was sentenced in the United States to five years probation, which was lifted in February.

He has been denied entry by Britain and Canada since his conviction.

Australian Minister for Women Michaelia Cash last week urged Dutton to consider refusing Brown entry.

Neighboring New Zealand has already ruled Brown ineligible for entry as a result of Britain refusing him admission, casting doubt over the Antipodean leg of his world tour. The Australian government last week earmarked A$100 million ($70.2 million) to combat domestic violence.

