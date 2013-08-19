Austrian brewer Peter Krammer tries a sample of aging beer in his family-owned Hofstetten brewery in the Upper Austrian town of Saint Martin August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Hops are pictured in the family-owned Hofstetten brewery in the Upper Austrian town of Saint Martin August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A basket of hop is pictured in the family-owned Hofstetten brewery in the Upper Austrian town of Saint Martin August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Austrian brewer Peter Krammer displays hop in his family-owned Hofstetten brewery in the Upper Austrian town of Saint Martin August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Austrian brewer Peter Krammer checks the boiling malt extract in his family-owned Hofstetten brewery in the Upper Austrian town of Saint Martin August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Austrian brewer Peter Krammer pours hop pellets into boiling malt extract in his family-owned Hofstetten brewery in the Upper Austrian town of Saint Martin August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Austrian brewer Peter Krammer stands in the beer cellar of his family-owned Hofstetten brewery in the Upper Austrian town of Saint Martin August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Mould covers the beer bottles in the private archive of the family-owned Hofstetten brewery in the Upper Austrian town of Saint Martin August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A sample of malt extract is taken from the old valves in the family-owned Hofstetten brewery in the Upper Austrian town of Saint Martin August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Mould covers the beer bottles in the private archive of the family-owned Hofstetten brewery in the Upper Austrian town of Saint Martin August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Austrian brewer Peter Krammer checks the mill in his family-owned Hofstetten brewery in the Upper Austrian town of Saint Martin August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Austrian brewer Peter Krammer works at the mill in his family-owned Hofstetten brewery in the Upper Austrian town of Saint Martin August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Austrian brewer Peter Krammer tastes malt extract in his family-owned Hofstetten brewery in the Upper Austrian town of Saint Martin August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Austrian brewer Peter Krammer checks grain in the mill at his family-owned Hofstetten brewery in the Upper Austrian town of Saint Martin August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Malt extract flows though old valves in the family-owned Hofstetten brewery in the Upper Austrian town of Saint Martin August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Numbers on the wall mark the years when the house was founded in 1229 and when beer brewing started in 1449 at the family-owned Hofstetten brewery in the Upper Austrian town of Saint Martin August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Malt extract boils at the family-owned Hofstetten brewery in the Upper Austrian town of Saint Martin August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Two bottles of 'Neuhauser Herrschafts Pier' are pictured in the family-owned Hofstetten brewery in the Upper Austrian town of Saint Martin August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Austrian brewer Peter Krammer displays two bottles of his 'Neuhauser Herrschafts Pier' in the family-owned Hofstetten brewery in the Upper Austrian town of Saint Martin August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA An Austrian brewery is offering beer lovers a trip back in time by reviving a 300-year-old recipe it found in the town archives.

The family-owned Hofstetten brewery in the Upper Austrian town of Saint Martin recreated the "Neuhauser Herrschafts Pier" from ingredients listed in an invoice for the local Neuhaus castle in 1720, when Austria was one of Europe's big powers.

Using small crops of emmer and malting barley grown from ancient seed varieties agricultural historians had preserved, owner Peter Krammer was able to reproduce the mix of barley, wheat and hops that marked the brew made three centuries ago.

"We thought that old kinds of grains must have more taste," he said, adding it took five tries before he was satisfied.

It breaks with tradition only by relying on old-style French yeast from a rural brewery. The original Austrian brewers did not use yeast, but rather remnants of the previous batch of beer to help the fermentation process.

The brewery, one of the oldest in Austria, made only a 4,000-litre batch of the brew that tastes like wheat beer and made its debut this month at the town's volunteer firefighter festival.

(Reporting by Michael Shields and Georgina Prodhan, editing by Paul Casciato)