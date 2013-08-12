VIENNA Two Dutch climbers who apparently feigned exhaustion to get a rescue helicopter lift down from an Austrian mountain face prosecution on top of a 2,300 euro ($3,100) fine for the ride, broadcaster ORF reported on Monday.

The two friends aged 27 and 30 had mounted the 1,750-metre Little Goell peak near Salzburg in June, and written "we are going back by helicopter" in the climbers' book at the top. They then summoned a rescue helicopter on the way back down.

"Basically we want to send a clear signal that help and rescue measures and search flights are only to be launched when absolutely necessary because there is always a risk for rescue teams," local official Helmut Fuerst told ORF.

Prosecutors were investigating whether the two abused emergency signals, an offence that can draw up to six months in jail or a fine.

($1 = 0.7490 euros)

