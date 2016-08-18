Oscars chief Boone Isaacs steps down from governors board
LOS ANGELES The departing president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Oscars, said on Friday she is also stepping down from the board of governors.
VIENNA U.S. rapper Freddie Gibbs was released on bail in Austria on Thursday after being charged with sexual assault, a Vienna court spokeswoman said.
Gibbs, 34, whose real name is Fredrick Tipton, was extradited from France over the accusation that he spiked a woman's drink and sexually abused her while he was on tour in Vienna last year. He denies any wrongdoing.
Gibbs was freed on bail of 50,000 euros ($56,560) and had to surrender his passport, the Vienna criminal court spokeswoman said.
Footage of The Beatles on the set of their 1965 film "Help!" is being offered for sale after 50 years if being hidden in storage.