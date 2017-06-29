FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
Think tanks raise economic growth forecasts for Austria
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Iraq declares end of caliphate after capture of Mosul mosque
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq declares end of caliphate after capture of Mosul mosque
Protests, policy rows, volatile leaders to mark G20 summit
G20 SUMMIT
Protests, policy rows, volatile leaders to mark G20 summit
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 29, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 19 hours ago

Think tanks raise economic growth forecasts for Austria

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria's two main economic think tanks on Thursday raised their forecasts for the country's economic growth this year and next, pointing to robust domestic demand and a recovery in foreign markets that should lift exports.

The Wifo think tank, which compiles economic data for the government, raised its real gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for this year to 2.4 percent from its previous quarterly prediction of 2.0 percent published in March.

The other think tank, IHS, increased its forecast for 2017 to 2.2 percent from 1.7 percent.

Wifo was also more optimistic for 2018, predicting GDP growth of 2.0 percent while IHS forecast 1.7 percent.

"Economic growth in Austria is accelerating sharply, supported by the revival of the global economy," IHS said in a statement.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Eidting by Kirsti Knolle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.