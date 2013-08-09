VIENNA Gun maker Gaston Glock, one of Austria's most famous and reclusive tycoons, will have to pay his ex-wife alimony no matter how high her own income, a top court has ruled.

The Austrian Supreme Court's verdict hands Helga Glock at least partial victory in a running legal battle over the wealth of the 84-year-old billionaire who divorced her in 2011 and has since married a woman more than 50 years his junior.

In a ruling sent to the parties this week, the court overturned rulings by two lower courts that Helga Glock did not deserve alimony, given her own high income, court spokesman Christoph Brenn said on Friday.

The Supreme Court ruled "there is no so-called 'luxury' limit for alimony," Brenn said. "The court of first instance now has to deal with this issue and has to determine the income of Mr Glock," he added.

Helga Glock, in her 70s according to Austrian media, has been pursuing her former husband, who invented the Glock handguns used by police and military around the world, in courts in Austria and the United States. They split after 49 years of marriage.

U.S. court records show she is seeking to identify assets from the time of the marriage, get support payments based on his global income, and recover shares in Glock GmbH, of which she was once a part-owner.

The records say Mrs Glock wants to track down property that she contends was transferred into "illusory trusts".

