Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
VIENNA A decision by the Austrian central bank to repatriate some gold from London by 2020 is "absolutely not" related to the possibility that Britain will leave the European Union, Governor Ewald Nowotny told a news conference on Thursday.
He said it instead reflected a trend among central banks, including Germany's Bundesbank, to hold more reserves at home.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)
BEVERLY HILLS U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday that there is no reason that the U.S. economy cannot grow more robustly if the Trump administration is successful in rolling back a number of regulations.