Devon Energy plans to divest $1 billion assets; profit beats
U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp said it would divest about $1 billion of its assets, and also reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates.
VIENNA Excellere Capital Group would like to buy the "bad bank" that is winding down the assets of defunct Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria, the U.S. firm said on Wednesday.
Texas-based Excellere said in a brief invitation to a news conference in Vienna next week that it would announce a takeover offer for Heta Asset Resolution, the wind-down vehicle for managing Hypo's assets.
It gave no financial details, but said its approach envisioned "no haircut for Heta debt holders" and could pave the way for Austria and Bavaria to settle legal disputes over cleaning up the mess left by Hypo.
Excellere Capital describes itself on its website as an investment banking firm with "a direct investment capability in addition to the capacity possessed by its client base".
A finance ministry spokeswoman said the government had not seen any offer from Excellere.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp said it would divest about $1 billion of its assets, and also reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates.
Intact Financial Corp , Canada's largest property and casualty insurer, said it would buy U.S.-based specialty insurer OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd for $1.7 billion, creating a specialty insurer focused on small- and mid-sized businesses.