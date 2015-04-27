Grammy Awards leaves Los Angeles for New York in 2018
LOS ANGELES Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.
VIENNA Austria's music scene boasts heritage and variety - from Mozart to last year's Eurovision Song Contest winner, the bearded transvestite singer Conchita Wurst - and Johann Sebastian Bass are adding to the mix with what they call "Electrococo".
Electropop, harpsichords and operatic singing along with curly white wigs and brocade waistcoats give the three-man band its distinctive profile.
"We have the cheek to appropriate and play with the old-Austria, old-Germany image," said the band's singer who calls himself Martinus, dressed in 18th-century costume and makeup as he smokes in a Vienna park.
Also in wig and costume, keyboard player Dominicus, says: "Sometimes it's a curse, when the song is already done and then you have to somehow fit in the harpsichord."
WASHINGTON "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara, supermodel Heidi Klum, former basketball star Allen Iverson and other celebrities have been put on notice by the U.S. government that they must tell fans about any compensation received for promoting products on social media.