VIENNA The company that makes Red Bull said on Thursday it was the target of a blackmail attempt by someone who had threatened to contaminate its energy drinks.

"Someone has been trying to blackmail Red Bull for weeks," the Austria-based Red Bull said in a statement. The company went public with the information in order to neutralize the blackmailers' leverage, it said.

The extortionists had threatened to contaminate drinks cans with fecal matter if they were not paid off. Checks at stores where they said they had put contaminated drinks had found nothing, Red Bull said.

"We are cooperating closely with police and share the opinion that we are close to the perpetrators and they will be found," it said, adding that it would make no further comment while the investigation continued.

Police in Salzburg, where Red Bull is based, said they were aware of the company statement but could not comment further.

