MILAN Italian airport retailer Autogrill (AGL.MI) said on Thursday its HMSHost International unit had won new contracts expected to add 175 million pounds ($279 million) to revenue over 10 years.

Autogrill saw sales of around 105 million pounds in 2013-2023 from eight food and drink shops it will run at Eurotunnel terminals, connecting Britain and France.

A second contract to run seven retail outlets at Britain's East Midlands airport is expected to yield another 70 million pounds in revenue between 2013 and 2021.

Shares in Autogrill were up 1 percent by 1135 GMT, outperforming a 0.6 percent fall in Italy's blue-chip stock index .FTMIB.

