Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
MILAN Italian airport retailer Autogrill (AGL.MI) said on Thursday its HMSHost International unit had won new contracts expected to add 175 million pounds ($279 million) to revenue over 10 years.
Autogrill saw sales of around 105 million pounds in 2013-2023 from eight food and drink shops it will run at Eurotunnel terminals, connecting Britain and France.
A second contract to run seven retail outlets at Britain's East Midlands airport is expected to yield another 70 million pounds in revenue between 2013 and 2021.
Shares in Autogrill were up 1 percent by 1135 GMT, outperforming a 0.6 percent fall in Italy's blue-chip stock index .FTMIB.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by David Evans)
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
SAO PAULO China's Zhejiang Electric Power Construction Co Ltd (ZEPC) is in talks to buy a stake in Brazil's Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, one of the country's biggest, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.