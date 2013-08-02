DETROIT Aug 2 Richard "Dick" Dauch, the
outspoken and hard-charging co-founder and executive chairman of
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, whose automotive
career spanned about 50 years, died on Friday at age 71.
Auto parts supplier American Axle did not disclose the cause
of death. Dauch died at his home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.
"All of us have lost a great friend and leader," the company
said in a statement.
He started working at General Motors Co in 1964 and later
joined Volkswagen of America, where he became the head of
manufacturing. In 1980, he was tapped by famed auto executive
Lee Iacocca to overhaul Chrysler's manufacturing operations as
the company struggled to survive.
American Axle was founded in 1994 when Dauch led an investor
group that bought production assets from GM. He immediately put
into place an aggressive growth strategy.
"Dick demanded perfection in everything he did, whether it
was his early work on the General Motors plant floor or his time
at Chrysler where he rescued the company from the brink of
extinction," Jay Timmons, the head of the National Association
of Manufacturers, said in a statement.
Dauch emerged as a controversial figure during American
Axle's 2008 labor contract talks with the United Auto Workers
union, when 3,650 UAW members at five factories went on strike
to protest the low wages offered by Dauch at the bargaining
table.
The strike forced GM to at least partly idle about 30 of its
North American plants due to parts shortages.
Last year, Dauch stepped down as chief executive of American
Axle, handing the top spot to his son, David, but he stayed on
as executive chairman. He also published the book "American
Drive" last year.
In a speech to the Detroit Economic Club last year, Dauch
remarked that the American way of life would be "less robust"
for the next generation. He urged the auto industry to reform.