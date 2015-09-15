Walkies! Big dogs and small join Bangkok fun run
BANGKOK From tiny chihuahuas to 60 kg (130 lb) mastiffs, hundreds of dogs and their owners jogged through a Bangkok park on Sunday to raise money for charity.
FRANKFURT - British stunt driver Terry Grant raced into the record books in Jaguar's new F-PACE sports vehicle after performing the largest loop the loop in a car at Germany's Niederrad Racecourse
After two months of preparation to make sure his body was ready to withstand the severe G-Force, Grant completed the 19.08 meter tall (62 feet), 360 degree circle, according to Guinness World Records.
Grant said making sure he hit the correct speed was critical to complete the loop.
BANGKOK From tiny chihuahuas to 60 kg (130 lb) mastiffs, hundreds of dogs and their owners jogged through a Bangkok park on Sunday to raise money for charity.
BRUSSELS An interactive museum exploring Europe's diverse history of wars, the EU and even Brexit opens to the public in Brussels on Saturday, trying to tell the story of the continent from a non-national perspective.