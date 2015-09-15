FRANKFURT - British stunt driver Terry Grant raced into the record books in Jaguar's new F-PACE sports vehicle after performing the largest loop the loop in a car at Germany's Niederrad Racecourse

After two months of preparation to make sure his body was ready to withstand the severe G-Force, Grant completed the 19.08 meter tall (62 feet), 360 degree circle, according to Guinness World Records.

Grant said making sure he hit the correct speed was critical to complete the loop.