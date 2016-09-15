TOKYO Japan's auto industry lobby on Thursday slashed its forecast for new vehicle sales by 8 percent to 4.845 million for the current business year citing a delay in the sales tax hike originally scheduled for next April.
The new figure would represent a 1.9 percent fall from the last fiscal year that ended in March 2016, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said. It had previously forecast a 6.5 percent rise to 5.258 million vehicles.
The government decided in June to postpone the sales tax hike, to 10 percent from 8 percent, by 2-1/2 years to October 2019.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)