Dow merger with DuPont gets conditional approval in Brazil
BRASILIA Brazil approved the planned merger of Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday, conditioned on a global divestment plan including its Brazilian corn seed business.
DETROIT Detroit automotive supplier Piston Group said on Wednesday it has finalized the purchase of Takata Corp's (7312.T) vehicle interiors subsidiary, Irvin Automotive, which will raise Piston's annual revenue to $1.8 billion from $1.3 billion.
The Takata deal with Piston Group is not directly related to the larger effort to secure a lifeline for Takata and its primary seat belt and air bag businesses.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)
An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus sold a 25 percent stake in Indian non-bank lender Capital First Ltd for 17.67 billion rupees ($275.4 million) in stock market transactions on Wednesday.