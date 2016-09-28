DETROIT Detroit automotive supplier Piston Group said on Wednesday it has finalized the purchase of Takata Corp's (7312.T) vehicle interiors subsidiary, Irvin Automotive, which will raise Piston's annual revenue to $1.8 billion from $1.3 billion.

The Takata deal with Piston Group is not directly related to the larger effort to secure a lifeline for Takata and its primary seat belt and air bag businesses.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)