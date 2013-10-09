A sign with a logo is on display at a Toyota car sales and showroom in St. Petersburg, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said Wednesday it is slashing by about $2,000 the price of its Prius Plug-in hybrid, continuing a trend of automakers cutting prices for electric vehicles.

The 2014 Prius Plug-in will be sold for $30,785, including a destination charge of $795, Toyota's U.S. sales division said.

Sales of the 2014 version of the Prius Plug-in will begin in November in 15 states including California, New York and New Jersey.

Earlier this year, General Motors Co (GM.N) said it was increasing incentives on its Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid and Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) slashed prices on its electric car, the Leaf.

